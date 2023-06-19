Hit the road! Gas prices drifting lower in New Jersey

🚗 The price of gas stays low in NJ

🚗 NJ is now cheaper than the national average for gas

🚗 Some NJ counties have lower gas prices than others

What a difference a year makes!

As the official start of summer gets underway this week, New Jersey drivers are paying significantly less for gas than at this same time in 2022.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular in the Garden State is $3.47, down 2 cents from last week and $1.57 lower than one year ago when it was $5.04.

Lower demand and dipping oil prices are helping to keep gas prices down.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand decreased slightly last week.

What about the Fourth of July?

"We may be in a bit of a demand lull heading into the July Fourth holiday,” said Tracy Noble, AAA New Jersey spokeswoman. “Drivers are benefitting financially, with 20 gallons of gas costing nearly $30 less than last year. And with the cost for oil low, drivers will find pump prices that are flat or drifting slightly lower for now.”

The national average for a gallon of unleaded regular is $3.58, the same as it was last week. One year ago the average price for a gallon of gas was $5.01.

Steve Hix/Somos Images/Corbis Steve Hix/Somos Images/Corbis loading...

AAA reports the average price for a gallon of gas varies slightly across New Jersey.

In Middlesex, Somerset and Hunterdon counties it’s $3.49

In Monmouth and Ocean counties it’s $3.51

In Cape May County it’s $3.54

In Trenton it’s $3.50

In Burlington it’s $3.45

