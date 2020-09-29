Hit-and-run: Woman is killed standing next to car in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD — A woman standing outside her car on a street before dawn Monday was struck and killed by a driver who did not stop, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

Johanne L. Barthelemy, 29, of Irvington, was hit outside her Nissan Murano on Chancellor Avenue. Barthelemy was declared dead at the scene at 2:49 a.m. A description of the vehicle was not released.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning, according to Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Katherine Carter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 877-TIPS 4EC (877-847-7432).

Crash scene in Maplewood (RLS Metro Breaking News)

