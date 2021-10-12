A Hightstown man was convicted of murder and other offenses related to the shooting death of a woman who was driving along Route 33.

Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Tuesday that Kader Mustafa, 40, was found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of third-degree endangering another person.

According to officials, Mustafa fired a single shot at Sciasia Calhoun after following her vehicle for several minutes and flashing his high beams on the night of May 3, 2018.

When police responded to a call about the stopped car, inside they found Calhoun with a gunshot wound to the head, and her boyfriend and 1-year-old daughter, both physically unharmed.

Calhoun, of Freehold, was rushed to CentraState Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead approximately one hour later.

Mustafa was arrested in Manalapan the morning after the shooting. Officers recovered two handguns from his vehicle, officials said.

"This was a chilling, senseless crime, committed against a total stranger in the dead of night, in front of the victim's horrified boyfriend and young child," Linskey said. "We thank the jury for their service and are deeply gratified to know that while today's verdict can't bring Sciasia Calhoun back, this defendant will be kept off the streets and brought to justice for his actions."

Tuesday's verdict followed a multi-week trial. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 7.

Mustafa faces 30 years to life in prison.

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.