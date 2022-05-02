Gunfire heard during NJ country club standoff: Massive police response

Gunfire heard during NJ country club standoff: Massive police response

Standoff at the High Point Country Club in Montague 5/2/22 (Listener submitted)

MONTAGUE — Shots were heard Monday morning during a standoff at the High Point Country Club.

A witness who lives nearby told New Jersey 101.5 that over a hundred State Police, ATF and FBI agents plus a SWAT team are at the country club on Shore Drive along Holiday Lake.

Residences were being evacuated on Monday. The community is at the northern end of Sussex County, bordered by New York and Pennsylvania.

The witness told New Jersey 101.5 that the standoff started Sunday night.

Members of a SWAT team at a standoff in Montague 5/2/22 (Listener submitted)
loading...

Circumstances of the standoff

The witness said that it appears to be a hostage situation as he heard FBI negotiators trying to get a man to surrender.

The FBI referred questions to State Police, which on Monday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Member of a SWAT team at a standoff in Montague 5/2/22 (Listener submitted)
loading...

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022

We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!

Inside Whitney Houston's $1.6 Million Home & Studio

Take a look at the late Whitney Houston's longtime home and studio in New Jersey, now for sale.

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey

A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey.
If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions:
Filed Under: Montague, Sussex County
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top