Gunfire heard during NJ country club standoff: Massive police response

MONTAGUE — Shots were heard Monday morning during a standoff at the High Point Country Club.

A witness who lives nearby told New Jersey 101.5 that over a hundred State Police, ATF and FBI agents plus a SWAT team are at the country club on Shore Drive along Holiday Lake.

Residences were being evacuated on Monday. The community is at the northern end of Sussex County, bordered by New York and Pennsylvania.

The witness told New Jersey 101.5 that the standoff started Sunday night.

Members of a SWAT team at a standoff in Montague 5/2/22 Members of a SWAT team at a standoff in Montague 5/2/22 (Listener submitted) loading...

Circumstances of the standoff

The witness said that it appears to be a hostage situation as he heard FBI negotiators trying to get a man to surrender.

The FBI referred questions to State Police, which on Monday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Member of a SWAT team at a standoff in Montague 5/2/22 Member of a SWAT team at a standoff in Montague 5/2/22 (Listener submitted) loading...

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

