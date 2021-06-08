Hicks forced out as NJ prisons chief, after report on Edna Mahan

TRENTON – Corrections Commissioner Marcus Hicks is resigning effective next Friday, forced out a day after an independent report detailed the series of problems leading to the violent cell extractions in which multiple inmates were seriously injured at New Jersey’s women’s prison in January.

Lawmakers have been demanding Hicks’ ouster for months, as the Jan. 11 violence follows years of chronic problems with sexual and physical abuse at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women that didn’t begin under Hicks – but also weren’t fixed by him.

Hicks had rebuffed those requests, saying he felt confident he was able to institute the reforms he said were underway. But now he will leave, effective June 18.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to have served the Murphy administration and the people of New Jersey as commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Corrections for the past three years,” Hicks said in a statement. “I’m proud of the work we’ve done and wish our staff and individuals under our care well as the department continues its mission to ensure safety and promote rehabilitation.”

Victoria Kuhn, an attorney who is currently the chief of staff in the Department of Corrections, will serve as the acting commissioner.

The independent report commissioned after the January incident found that officers at Edna Mahan didn’t follow protocols for cell extractions, including not properly videotaping the event. It also found that the troubled prison had been left without a person in charge from late October through January – and that the person Hicks says was the acting administrator was never actually put in that capacity.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that he intends to close the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility, a process that will probably take a few years.

Lawmakers said they supported that decision but that more reform steps will also be needed.

“The resignation of Commissioner Hicks only addresses half of the leadership failure in the Murphy administration that allowed the abuses and sexual assaults at Edna Mahan to continue for too long," said Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic.

Michael Symons is State House bureau chief for New Jersey 101.5. Contact him at michael.symons@townsquaremedia.com.

