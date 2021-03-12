Hey South Jersey, the P.C. police are calling out jimmies (Opinion)

Yes the political correctness police are at it again and now they’re coming for your ice cream.

There are a few sure fire ways to tell if someone is from North Jersey or South Jersey. If they say water ice they’re south, Italian ice they’re north. If they say hoagie they’re south, sub they’re north. And those little confections you put on top of your ice cream? If they say jimmies they’re south, sprinkles they’re north.

Well South Jersey, get ready to double down or repent.

Turns out some geniuses somewhere along the line have come up with the narrative that jimmies are racist. And an ice cream shop in Massachusetts, where some New Englanders also call that topping jimmies, is changing the name. They had an ice cream flavor called Just Jimmies but is now changing the name to Just Sprinkles.

Somewhere along the road to Idiocracy some people decided jimmies got their name from the Jim Crow laws which forced racial segregation. Although no one can produce any hard evidence of this origin whatsoever. Still, in candyass 2021 when we all live in perpetual fear of looking bad, the ice cream shop isn’t taking any chances.

The company put out a statement saying, “While the origins of the word ‘jimmies’ is unclear, Brigham’s made the decision to change the name to ensure the brand reflects our values and meets our consumers’ expectations.”

This is pathetic. We are now sanitizing things we aren’t even sure are racist. We’re sanitizing things just in case there could possibly be an eventual slight misunderstanding.

So what are places like South Jersey expected to do? Now that some places are changing the name just in case it’s racist does that mean if you DON’T change the name you ARE racist?

Folks. IT’S JUST AN ICE CREAM TOPPING!

Even if jimmies had been based on Jim Crow, which there’s no evidence of, no one means that when they order jimmies. It means something completely different now from what it maybe never meant in the first place.

So what’s South Jersey going to do with jimmiesgate upon us? Will they change the name to sprinkles? Hell no. There’s a better chance of them changing the name to jawn.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.