Hey NJ, never let the mall die

For the majority of my life I despised shopping, like most men do. But as I’ve gotten older I’ve realized it’s really not so bad.

And with that, I’ve realized what a thrill the mall can be.

During the COVID-19 Pandemic, there was the fear that industries like the mall and movie theaters were going to be no more.

Well, neither is completely gone, but the mall certainly seems to be making it more than movie theaters.

There was all the talk about how online shopping had already grown exponentially before 2020 and the shutdown seemed like it was going to officially kill the mall. Why go out and shop in person when you can just do it from the comfort of your house?

And admittedly, I always fell into that category too. But recently I’ve realized how much of a gem the mall is.

Window shopping can be a thrill, and actually seeing what you might want in person is a gigantic help. Sometimes online shopping can be a bit deceiving. You might think you like something from the picture but the second it gets to your house you realize it’s not what you were expecting.

That doesn’t happen at the mall. Go try on the clothes you might want, browse the stores you’re interested in and see everything that they have to offer. Being able to physically touch and see items makes all the difference.

And at the end of the day, you can basically make a day out of it. Going to the mall is like an excursion. It’s an excuse to get out of the house and go do something.

So never let the mall die New Jersey. Online shopping might be more convenient, but the grass isn’t always greener.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

