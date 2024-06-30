Hey NJ: Did you know a natural sound can make you sleep better?
In the day and age of phone screens dominating our lives falling asleep can be hard. The light from your phone screen can keep your eyes awake if you're looking at it too close to bedtime.
Or maybe you're someone who endlessly scrolls in bed until you fall asleep with your phone in your hand. We've all been there before. And if you haven't I commend you.
But there is a natural remedy for good sleep. You can replicate it on your phone too. It's the sound of a thunderstorm.
That's right, thunderstorms have actually been scientifically proven to have a relaxing, sleep- inducing effect.
I thought about this the other day when we had some severe thunderstorms around midnight in my area. It's so relaxing to lay in bed and listen to the sound of rain pounding on the pavement and the thunder cracking every so often.
So I looked into it to see if I was the only person who felt this way, and of course I wasn't.
According to pinetales.com rain sounds became popular on streaming sites in 2020. If there isn't a thunderstorm in your area you can always simulate the sound from a streaming app on your phone. Although I believe the real, authentic sound is better. But you can't always have that.
So forget about the supplements you might take in order to sleep better. See if thunderstorms can change the way you sleep. And if you're stuck looking at your phone screen most nights, try using it to your advantage and stream some storms/rain and see if that helps you sleep.
