Hey, kids! Your teachers will be on NJTV every morning giving lessons

New Jersey’s public television network is going live to help enhance remote learning for hundreds of thousands of students during statewide school closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Monday, April 6, NJTV Learning Live will debut as a four-hour block of educational programming with lessons taught by New Jersey teachers.

Each weekday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., NJTV Learning Live will offer programs geared toward instructing grades 3 to 6, on the following schedule:

9 a.m. - third-grade instruction begins

10 a.m. - fourth-grade programming

11 a.m. - fifth-grade programming

Noon - sixth-grade programming

Subjects will include English language arts, math, science, social studies and a “special” such as art, music or physical education.

Each hourlong segment features a lesson recorded by a New Jersey teacher from his or her home.

The initiative was created through a partnership between NJTV, the New Jersey Education Association and the state Department of Education.

NJTV Learning Live is scheduled to run until May, while it "can continue into mid-June if needed," according to the April 2 statement from state education officials.

The on-air classroom lessons also will be live-streamed and archived on the network’s website. A channel listing for NJTV on each service provider is online.

“This is a great example of how New Jerseyans are coming together, from educators to broadcasters, to help improve student learning throughout the state,” state Education Commissioner Lamont Repollet said.

Department of Education spokesman Mike Yaple said when it comes to remote learning this season, "school districts are reporting the greatest ease and success with high schoolers, followed by middle schoolers. They are the most independent learners."

Yaple also said the department determined students from kindergarten through grade 2 "would face the greatest developmental difficulties with an hourlong instructional program like this," especially in a household that might not have an adult actively facilitating remote learning.

So, it was determined that grades 3-6 would best benefit from the NJTV programming.

“Nothing is better than face-to-face instruction given by a teacher in the classroom, but while we are all doing our part to flatten the curve, NJEA members are also looking for every opportunity to help students keep learning,” NJEA President Marie Blistan said. “These lessons will provide valuable enrichment and supplement what students are already getting from their own teachers."

NJTV reaches into all 21 counties of the state.

New Jersey 2019-20 Teacher of the Year Kimberly Dickstein Hughes, of Haddonfield, will serve as host between segments, going by the name Miss D.

The NJEA is working with the state to invite teachers to take part in the broadcasts.

More than 200 educators volunteered to provide instruction in the initial outreach, according to the state.

The Department of Education will select the teachers and NJTV will provide its services to produce and broadcast the programs.

