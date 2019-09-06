Here’s your chance to spend 30 hours in a coffin for cash

Great Adventure is doing it again—offering you the chance to win Fright Fest passes, Gold Six Flags season passes and dining passes, Haunted Maze express passes, and cash if you like the idea of hanging out in a coffin for 30 hours.

The 30 hour coffin challenge is wildly popular, which is not so shocking what with the growing interest in all things macabre. The challenge will take place this year during fright fest on October 13th and 14th.

And, to add to your coffin comfort, you’ll be allowed 6-minute bathroom breaks each hour, limited cell phone usage, meals in your coffin, and some visits from the Fright Fest Freaks. But wait, there’s more!!! Winners get get to keep the coffin, too: "That's right — the handcrafted (slightly-used) coffin is yours to take home," the website says.

Last year, over 4000 applied to take part and only six were chosen, so if you want a shot at this golden opportunity, you have to apply. Coffin dwellers will be chosen at random. Applications for the event open Sept. 9 on the Six Flags Great Adventure website.

