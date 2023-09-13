Here’s where to get free pizza in New Jersey

What do people in New Jersey love more than pizza? How about free pizza?

They gave away free pizza in May, and it went so well, Zoni’s Brooklyn brick oven pizza in Middletown is doing it again from now until Oct. 12.

You read that right: they’re giving away free pizza! There is nothing hidden, nothing tricky, just a free Margherita pizza all day Tue., Wed., and Thu. from 11 AM to 9 PM. No purchase is necessary. You just need the coupon found here.

One coupon per table or group. Cannot be combined with any other offer, promotion or discount. Toppings are extra.

According to their website:

Our owner previously worked at Grimaldi's Pizzeria, so you can trust that he knows how to make a superior pizza. We toss handcrafted thin crust dough, top it with fresh ingredients, then bake it to perfection in a coal-fired oven. You'll be able to taste our passion in every bite. Reach out to us today with any questions about our menu.

But Zoni's is not just about pizza. Their menu extends to a variety of Italian dishes, including pasta, calzones, and strombolis.

The pasta dishes have a great reputation, with al dente noodles and a range of homemade sauces to choose from. The chicken parmigiana is a local favorite, featuring tender chicken cutlets smothered in cheese and marinara sauce.

Zoni’s told Patch.com that they’re giving away free pizza as a marketing promotion to let people in Middletown and beyond that there is great pizza to be had. They did it in May and it was so popular that there were lines to get in.

Zoni's is located at 1287 Route 35, Red Bank, NJ 07701 and is open from 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

