Here’s where NJ ranks among the drunkest states

I saw that there was a list of the drunkest states in America, and I honestly couldn’t guess where New Jersey would rank. Sure, we have a lot of bars and drunken revelry at the Shore isn’t exactly a secret, but I also realize that only represents a small percentage of the populace.

Spoiler alert: compared to other states, we’re pretty sedated; we rank 43rd out of the fifty states for drunkenness, according to 24/7 Wall Street.

Young handsome man enjoying beer in beach bar Marjan_Apostolovic loading...

To identify the states with the highest excessive drinking rates, 24/7 Tempo reviewed on the percentage of adults 18 and older who reported binge or heavy drinking within a 30-day period across all metro areas in the country from the 2023 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute joint program.

According to their research, adults drink excessively at a national average rate of 19.8%, and exactly half of the states drink that much or more. New Jersey’s rate is 16.1%; we have the ninth-lowest rate of alcohol-related driving deaths, and our median household income (which apparently matters) is third highest.

Serving cold beer at a street food market Aleksandr_Vorobev loading...

I may have buried the lede by not starting by telling you which New Jersey town they deemed the “drunkest.”

Ready?

It’s Ocean City, yes the Ocean City that is a dry town. It turns out that it’s not so dry. According to 24/7 Wall Street, 21.4% of OC’s residents drink excessively.

BTW, Wisconsin is the drunkest state and Utah is the least drunk.

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.]

25 richest families in America To find out which clans hold the most wealth, Stacker compiled a list of the 25 richest families in America using 2020 data from Forbes

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.