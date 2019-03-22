Here comes the sun, and I say, it’s alright

Following one more dreary day Friday, New Jersey will lighten up a bit for its first weekend of Spring 2019.

In the northwest portion of the Garden State, that might even mean a rain-snow mix, with highs only hovering around 40 degrees. Elsewhere across New Jersey, Friday brings just rain showers, with high temps approaching 50.

Winds will increase throughout the day, leading to some noticeable gusts in the evening and overnight hours, especially at the Jersey Shore. Any rain will end Friday night, but some snow flurries or showers could linger in northwest New Jersey. Otherwise, skies will be cloudy, and lows will dip into the mid-20s to lower 30s.

Then comes a two-day hit of sunshine: very sunny both Saturday and Sunday, with a breeze continuing on Saturday and daytime highs in the mid-40s to lower 50s. It won't be as windy on Sunday, and with that, temperatures will increase, into the mid-50s.

Right now, rain looks to return on Monday, with clearing again and a drop in temperature set for Tuesday.

Oh, and one more thing. How's this for feeling old? George Harrison's classic Beatles track "Here Comes the Sun" (referenced in the title of this post) turns 50 this year. Time flies!

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow returns Wednesday, March 27. Patrick Lavery is Senior Producer of Morning News and Special Programming for New Jersey 101.5, and is lead reporter and substitute anchor for "New Jersey's First News."

