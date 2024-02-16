Help this NJ family find their missing pit bull

It’s something we can all relate to. You’ve either had a beloved pet go missing or you’ve held back a tear when seeing a missing dog or cat sign written in a child’s handwriting pinned to a pole.

When I was a kid our beagle went missing for three days and I thought for sure I’d never see him again. Then he showed up at the backdoor exhausted and thinner. We were lucky. This site says 80% of missing pets are never found. When they are the owner has a much greater chance of having them returned if they are microchipped, 52.2% versus a shockingly low 2.2% for unchipped dogs.

Well a family in Union Beach is going through this right now. Blu is their beloved 9-year-old blue-nose pitbull that got out on January 17 and hasn’t been seen since. Blu’s owner Kinara Maxwell hasn’t stopped looking since.

The family filed a police report, asked for help on social media, started a Facebook group called Missing - Let’s Bring Blu Home, and even hired trackers and drone services. They were expected to be at the Union Beach Borough Council meeting this week trying to get word out.

“If I could tell Blu one thing, it would be that her family misses her,” Maxwell told nj.com. “We’ll never stop looking for you.”

If you could help, there’s a reward. The phone number to call with any information is 917-526-3177.

