Healthier fast-food option coming to New Jersey

It seems we are always in a hurry in this state, so getting something quick but healthy to eat has been a real challenge. Some smart restaurateurs have stepped up with some healthy, yet still creative and tasty options for you to try.

The latest is the expansion of the chain, The Salad House. They are currently in several New Jersey towns including Red Bank, Sparta, Millburn, Westfield, Montclair and Morristown. This summer they will be moving into a town near you as they plan a major expansion of their footprint in New Jersey.

This summer they plan to open in Toms River, Cherry Hill and Rutherford. The menu is incredibly diverse and healthy and looks delicious. You don't necessarily have to be health conscious to want to dig into their salads, wraps and bowls.

Aside from their signature salads that are varied enough to satisfy any taste, they also offer sandwiches, side plates and a kid's menu.

Of course, you can order online for takeout or have your favorite delivery service bring it to your door.

You'll also find salads with protein options like chicken, shrimp, tuna and steak for heartier appetites.

Finally, a quick-service food chain that understands that New Jerseyans are very busy, almost always in a hurry and still want to eat healthy food. Check out The Salad House when one opens up near you in New Jersey this summer.

