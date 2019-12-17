He raped, molested helpless group home residents, Hudson prosecutor says

Jerome Brewer was charged in December 2019 with rape at a group home. (Hudson County Prosecutor's Office)

HARRISON — A home aide has been charged with raping and molesting incapacitated patients living in a group home in this Hudson County town.

Jerome Brewer, 48, was working on Nov. 24 when he raped the two residents, prosecutors said Tuesday.

He was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault on an incapacitated victim and with fourth-degree lewdness and third-degree criminal sexual contact on another incapacitated victim.

Prosecutors did not identify the location of the group home in an announcement on Tuesday.

Brewer was being held at the Hudson County Jail awaiting a Wednesday court hearing.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Filed Under: Crime, Harrison, Hudson County
Categories: New Jersey News
