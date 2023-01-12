Have you ever saved a life in Jersey or been saved?

We had a great conversation on the air this week about life-saving techniques and stories about saving the lives of strangers and being saved.

The conversation started with a story about a Woodland Park EMT, Valeria Franco, who was off duty, saving a man's life. She's an EMT who has a side gig as a caterer.

On the catering job, a pastor collapsed and needed medical attention. As the article about the incident stated, when someone ran into the kitchen asking for someone to call 911, her mom looked at Valeria and said that she was 911.

It got me thinking about a few things.

First, we have to respect and honor our first responders, cops, EMTs, and firefighters. They are on the front lines of our community life. Never truly OFF-duty as the potential for an emergency is ever-present.

Thanks to all the trainers, instructors, and community leaders who help deliver the proper certification and education to send life-savers out into our neighborhoods ready for whatever is around the corner.

The conversation carried us through the show on Thursday with so many varied stories detailing success and attempts that fell short of saving a life.

It prompted the question about how to handle the situation when you're unable to save someone.

Two answers stuck out with me, the first was from a 20+ year firefighter who said it was all about the guys at the station enabling you to vent over food.

There is no doubt that talking through shared experiences can be very therapeutic.

We also heard from EMT Luke who talked through how to deliver bad news to a family after losing a patient.

If you've got a story to share, please hit me up on the free New Jersey 101.5 app and let us know, you might hear it on the air and who knows, your story might be the therapy someone else needs to hear.

