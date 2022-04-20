Hate reusable bags? Try these hysterical ones for NJ’s bag ban (Opinion)

I finally started getting ready for the inevitable. No, not death or taxes. I’m talking about New Jersey’s ban on single-use plastic bags which begins May 4.

I finally bought three reusable bags when I was in Aldi the other night. Of course, their name is emblazoned across the bright green bag so that I’m paying for their advertising. Serves stores right for doing this because guess what? I don’t always shop there. So I’ll be bringing Aldi bags into competing grocery stores like Stop n’ Shop and ShopRite and vice versa. Oh well.

Then I also bought a fourth reusable bag that had a Yankees logo. At least that one won’t give any store managers agida.

I got to wondering. Is there a better way? A more sarcastic way? A more fun way?

If we’re all stuck doing something many of us don’t want to be doing at all, could we at least have a little fun with it? I set out to see if there are reusable bags for grocery shopping that had anything funny or at least amusing written on them.

Oh yes. Yes, there are.

Take this handy dandy one that will leave everyone lost if they’re not old enough to know who this guy is.

Etsy Etsy loading...

Here’s a tinier one good for maybe quick convenience store runs.

Amazon Amazon loading...

Feel like getting in a flex while you shop? Try this.

Instacart Instacart loading...

Addiction is a big problem in the Garden State. This reusable bag tackles it head-on.

Dot and Bo Dot and Bo loading...

Here’s one that sums things up quite nicely.

Customized Girl Customized Girl loading...

This one is great.

Red Bubble Red Bubble loading...

You might need this one in a crowded grocery store.

Red Bubble Red Bubble loading...

For the deep thinker.

Red Bubble Red Bubble loading...

Finally, a reusable bag might work better than any dating app.

Red Bubble Red Bubble loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

New Jersey's smallest towns by population New Jersey's least populated municipalities, according to the 2020 Census. This list excludes Pine Valley, which would have been the third-smallest with 21 residents but voted to merge into Pine Hill at the start of 2022.

New Jersey's new congressional districts for the 2020s A district-by-district look at New Jersey's congressional map following the redistricting done after the 2020 Census.

​​