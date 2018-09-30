Hate in NJ: Two instances of anti-Semitic vandalism on Saturday

HAMPTON (Sussex) — Two more cases of anti-Semitic vandalism occurred in New Jersey this weekend including a second occurrence at the home of a Rep. Josh Gottheimer supporter.

The home of Adam Stolarsky was hit a second time with vulgar statements spray painted into the road in front of their home and discovered on Saturday morning, a spokeswoman for the Gottheimer campaign told NorthJersey.com.

The messages read "Bitch lives here” and “I am a Jew,” according to the campaign.

A swastika was spray painted onto the garage door of Stolarsky's home last weekend, and vile comments onto a Gottheimer banner in Stolarsky's yard. State Police and the Sussex County Prosecutor's Office are investigating both instances.

Gotthemimer, who is Jewish, said he was "sickened" about the incidents in a statement to the news site.

Swastika found in a Lakewood development (Lakewood Scoop)

"Any instance of anti-Semitism is abhorrent. But that the same family has been violated again with such depravity is absolutely disgusting. This is beyond a sick game. This is malicious and purposeful," Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement.

“Let me be perfectly clear: we will find those responsible and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law. This is not who we are as New Jerseyans or as Americans. The values of hate will never win.”

Following last week's incident Gottheimer's Republican opponent Josh McCann called the vandalism "abhorrent," but was also quick to blame the Democratic party for the incident in the first place.

"These types of actions happen when Democratic leaders like Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters spread messages of hate," McCann wrote at the time. McCann had not yet posted a comment about the second incident on his Facebook page on Sunday morning.

The governor urged anyone with information about the incidents to contact police.

T he Lakewood Scoop reported that several swastikas were found on the ground along a path the Coventry Square development off County Line Road in Lakewood on Saturday.

Saturday was "Shabbos" or a day of rest for the Orthodox Jewish faith.

Lakewood Police have not yet returned a message about the incident.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ