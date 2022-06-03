Has the elusive Princeton, NJ ‘butt groper’ returned?

PRINCETON — An attempt to grab the buttocks of a teenage girl Thursday afternoon could indicate the return of a serial groper who's kept out of the police's reach.

There have been at least 14 incidents in which a man grabbed the buttocks of women in Princeton going back to 2014 without any arrests. The last incident before Thursday was in November.

In the most recent incident, a 17-year-old girl was approached from behind and grabbed in the left leg as she got into her vehicle at the Franklin Avenue parking lot near Princeton High School around 9:20 a.m., according to Princeton police, who believe he was trying for her buttocks. The man ran across the street towards the Princeton Cemetery.

Sketch of Princeton groping suspect issued in August 2017 Sketch of Princeton groping suspect issued in August 2017 (Princeton Police) loading...

Similar description to earlier groupings

The man from Thursday is described as a Hispanic man possibly in his mid-30s, 5 feet 5 inches with a medium build. The man was wearing a white baseball cap, gray short-sleeve shirt and a blue surgical mask.

Although the description is similar to suspects in the earlier incidents, Princeton police said they did not know if there was a connection to previous incidents.

Police asked anyone with witnessed the incident or additional information to call 609-921-2100 X1832.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

