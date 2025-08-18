We’ve been telling you you’re going to be reading a lot about Netflix films now that they’ve chosen Eatontown as a site for their new studios. And we all know that Adam Sandler loves New Jersey as a setting for his films.

Now, two little stars from Lawrenceville just made their big-screen debut in Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2.

The story of how they were “discovered” could’ve been a movie in itself.

According to an article on Patch, a star (or two) was born in Lawrenceville during shooting for Adam Sandler’s new movie.

How a Jersey mom got her kids cast in the movie

Bryana DeMonte, who works at TCNJ, sent in photos of her kids, Luca and Giada, not really expecting anything to come from it. But then the call came. Luca, just 5 years old, had landed the role of Adam Sandler’s son in Happy Gilmore 2. The director loved his curly hair and thought he looked perfect for the part.

A few months later, his little sister, Giada, who was only 2, was also offered a small role, appearing as another character’s child.

The kids filmed last fall, from October through December, and they really got the full Hollywood experience. They were given their own trailer with their wardrobes and were provided with toys and games for their downtime, which were plenty. They got the full star experience. And Luca got to experience every kid's dream… Jumping into a lake over and over again until the director was satisfied.

What's next for these rising stars?

Bryana laughed about how her son handled it like a pro, while Giada’s only job was to look adorable, which she did naturally.

Mom was blown away by the whole experience. According to the article, watching her kids interact with Adam Sandler and Julie Bowen was “surreal.” She said both actors were sweet, kind, and down to earth, which, for first-time movie stars, was a real comfort for the entire family.

The best part, according to the article, was seeing their names in the Netflix credits.

Two siblings from Lawrenceville now have a story that most families only dream about. What started with a quick casting email turned into memories that will last forever — and maybe even the start of something bigger for these two rising stars.