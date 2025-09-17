Most guys would have no problem going to a barber shop. Especially if it’s all men, catching up on events, trash-talking each other’s teams. Guy stuff. Most of us would like it.

Hammer & Nails Barbershop & Salon Hammer & Nails Barbershop & Salon/ Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

But a spa? Where could you get a manicure? Would you do it?

Here’s the thing. When we hear the word spa, we instantly think it will be mostly women or at least a lot of women as customers. If they're catering to men, would you be more open to the idea?

Hammer & Nails Barbershop & Salon Hammer & Nails Barbershop & Salon/ Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Hammer & Nails brings a new concept to Atlantic City

Atlantic City is gambling that you will.

It’s called Hammer & Nails. It opened a few months ago on the Atlantic City Boardwalk and you may be familiar with it already. It’s a franchise concept once pitched on "Shark Tank.”

A spa experience designed for ‘guy’s guys’

How does a 'guy’s guy' feel comfortable getting spa treatment? Low lighting, with no one able to gawk at you through a front window. Rich leather sofas. A stiff drink. Yes, they serve drinks. Big screen TVs.

Hammer & Nails Barbershop & Salon Hammer & Nails Barbershop & Salon/ Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

A little hard to be thought of in a "metrosexual" way when you’re watching the Eagles and knocking back whiskey.

Whiskey-infused and beer-inspired treatments

They’re not calling it a mani-pedi. No, they’re calling it a Jack Hammer Foot Treatment. It’s described on njmonthly.com as “the ultimate premium manicure and pedicure combo for whiskey fanatics. The Jack Daniels whiskey-infused service includes a warm soak, callus resurfacing, sugar scrub, massage, nail care (clip, file, nip, and buff), warm paraffin, and our hot-towel wrap.”

There’s also a Hops and Cedar Experience. It’s a premium manicure and pedicure that includes stout beer and cedarwood oil-infused soak.

You get the idea. You’re not going to feel like a girl here.

Location, walk-ins, and memberships

They’ll take walk-ins, but appointments are strongly recommended. Memberships are available. Check out more on their website.

Hammer & Nails is at 3105 Boardwalk in Atlantic City.