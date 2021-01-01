Hamilton man had pattern of raping women while they slept, cops say

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A township man is facing rape charges after being accused of sexually assaulting at least two women.

Authorities are now hoping that other potential victims come forward after investigators said the suspect might be a serial offender.

Jonathan Bascio, 30, was arrested on Nov. 24 on charges of first-degree aggravated assault. Prosecutors said the Bascio had raped a woman while she was asleep on Oct. 25.

After his arrest, prosecutors said they learned that Bascio had done the same thing to another woman on multiple occasions last year.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Special Victim's Unit now believes there may be even more victims, officials said this week.

Anyone with information about Bascio is asked to call SVU Detective Jonathan White at 609-989-6399.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Saturday whether Bascio had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Sergio Bichao is the digital managing editor of New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-775-9793 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.