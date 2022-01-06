HAMILTON (Atlantic) — It's not clear if the Hamilton Mall will open on time Thursday after closing early on Wednesday.

Posts on the mall's social media only said the mall had to close "unexpectedly" and hoped to open by Thursday afternoon.

Namdar Realty Group, the mall's owner, on Thursday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Sign at Planet Fitness at the Hamilton Mall (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media NJ)

The mall's parking lot on Thursday morning was empty before its usual opening time of 10 a.m. Looking inside the doors of the entrance the mall itself was dark and no one appeared to be inside.

Signs on the doors of two stores offer some clue to the reason for the closure.

Sign at Bob's Furniture in a plaza at Hamilton Mall (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media NJ)

Looking empty on Thursday morning

Planet Fitness' sign said a frozen pipe forced them to close until further notice. A sign on the door of Bob's Furniture in a plaza on the mall property blamed a "fire pump system issue."

The mall was bought in 2019 by Long Island-based real estate investment firm Namdar Realty Group, with involvement by Mason Asset Management.

Last year, rumors of the mall closing permanently swirled after notices were posted by Atlantic City Electric about a lack of payment of its electric bill. In a statement to New Jersey 101.5 at the time, the mall said the problem was resolved.

Shopping plaza on the property of Hamilton Mall (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media NJ)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

