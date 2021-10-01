Halloween Fest coming to Seaside Heights

Seaside Heights has announced its first ever Halloween Fest Oct. 22-23. The event will take place on the boardwalk (or “Boo-walk”) and at the “Carousel Petrified Pavilion.”

Mayor Anthony Vaz said, “We are so excited to introduce a family friendly Halloween event this year for all to enjoy. We will continue to bring even more events to Seaside Heights year-round! Keep an eye out for some exciting additions during Christmas Time!”

From the event’s website: Visit with vendors on the Boardwalk as you dance to the monster mash music! Strolling magicians will mystify you with their talent and you never know what creepy characters are lurking around!

Some of the highlights of the event include the Tunnel of Terror which leads to the Ecto 1, the vehicle from the “Ghostbusters Afterlife” movie that is coming. Inside the Pavilion, experience scary face painting classes, Caricatures, and photo opportunities with the Ghostbusters Vehicle. Shop among vendors selling toys, comics and more. Popcorn, candy and food will be available for sale.

Tickets are $5 and required for ages 5 and up. All tickets must be purchased online. No tickets will be sold on site. Tickets area time specific as there is a capacity for the pavilion. Time must be selected.

Seaside Heights Halloween Fest takes place Friday, October 22nd from 4-10pm and Saturday, October 23rd from noon-10pm. Visit exit82.com to purchase tickets and for further details.

All proceeds to benefit the Seaside Heights Historical Museum, and Resilient Minds On The Front Lines, both 501c3 Non-profit Corporations.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches, hayrides for 2021 Whether you're searching for your own "great pumpkin" this fall, or just to navigate a fun corn maze and eat some cider donuts, the Garden State has you covered.

In each region of New Jersey, farms are offering a large range of fall festivities and attractions — here's a roundup.

Haunted Hayrides and Attractions in New Jersey for 2021