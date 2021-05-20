Haddonfield, NJ library’s drag queen story time attracts critics

HADDONFIELD — A South Jersey community is the latest to ruffle some feathers by planning a drag queen story session to benefit the public library.

In Haddonfield's case, the online story time is entirely by remote log-in and is being hosted by the non-profit booster club Friends of the Haddonfield Public Library.

"Philadelphia's Miss Brittany Lynn will read stories for children of all ages about love, diversity and acceptance," according to the event listing for members who sign up, as slated to happen in June, which also is LGBTQ Pride Month.

The virtual event listing prompted some comments and questions by local residents, as reported by NJPEN.com, which led to library staff clarifying that the story session would not "expose kids to sex at an early age."

Two years ago — pre-pandemic — backlash prompted a Warren County library to cancel a similar drag queen story event that had been set to happen in-person in June 2019. North Jersey performer, Harmonica Sunbeam, as part of the Drag Queen Story Hour program, has continued to host similar events in the New Jersey and New York area.

Separately, the Drag Queen Story Time program is listed on Lynn's professional Facebook profile, as well as being an LGBTQIA+ activist and head of "Philly’s Drag Mafia."

