Guns N’ Roses to hit NJ this summer

You don't have to use your illusion to see '80s rock gods Guns N' Roses. You can see them in person this summer right here in New Jersey. GNR is launching into another world tour beginning June 5 in Tel Aviv. It will take them through Spain, the UK, Germany, and many other stops including 17 here in the United States.

Big news for fans of arguably the biggest rock band of the late '80s/early '90s. And hard to believe after the debacle that was the long-awaited and much-panned "Chinese Democracy" in 2008.

But here they are. And here in New Jersey they will be. It happens on August 15 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. Tickets to the public go on sale February 27 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

2016 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2 Frazer Harrison loading...

Something I absolutely hate is that tickets for events this big will often go on sale on the secondary market before ever being made available to the public. It’s wrong, it’s overpriced and it’s just the sad state of how things are. The Guns N’ Roses tour is no exception.

A single ticket on StubHub for general admission pit is going for $1,380. But there are certainly ones far more affordable.

It could be well worth it for several reasons. It’s the only New Jersey stop this entire world tour. You never know when or if they’ll be back. Most fans say the band still has it and that Slash has actually improved with age. While Axl's voice isn't quite the same as in 1991, plenty of fans say it's damn close once he's warmed up. And is there a better bittersweet rock voice that can be filled with such love and pain simultaneously than his?

Here's the band from just last year doing "November Rain."

If you can’t make the August 15 show GNR will also be playing Hershey Park, PA four nights before on August 11. That’s the closest out-of-state show they’ll be hitting on this world tour.

Good luck with your ticket search. All you need is a little patience.

Steven Tyler Year-by-Year Photos: 1973-2020

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The Most Performed Songs by 50 of Metal's Biggest Acts