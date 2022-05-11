Gunman charged in shooting of off-duty Trenton, NJ firefighter

TRENTON — Two people were charged in the shooting of an off-duty firefighter as he worked out at his firehouse in April.

Kevin Soto was using the elliptical on the second floor of the Engine 1 and Ladder 1 firehouse on Calhoun Street during the evening of April 26. Several bullets came through the window, one of which grazed his left arm while the other bullets struck the wall and a refrigerator.

Trenton Police Director Steve Wilson on Wednesday announced the arrests of Trenton residents Zaequan Cofield and Kena L. West.

West apparently pulled the trigger on the gun that fired the bullet that hit Soto. He was charged with criminal attempted murder, multiple counts of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Cofield was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of armor-penetrating rounds, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a high capacity magazine, endangering the welfare of a child and obstructing the administration of law.

Wilson in his release did not disclose the circumstances of the shooting, whether or not West was aiming at the firehouse and why one of the charges was endangering the welfare of a child.

Working together to find the gunman

Soto was pleased at the arrest and said that all of Trenton's public safety workers are one big family.

"I'm happy that the Police Department, the Prosecutor's Office and Sheriff's Department worked hand in hand to grab these guys and take them off the street before they do harm to anybody else," Soto told New Jersey 101.5. He also had praise for Wilson who has been under fire by some members of the City Council.

Soto continues to recover from the incident and said while he feels good physically he is still preparing mentally for his return to the force.

"I'm seeing a counselor to get myself back to the mental stability I need to be in. All in all I'm good. I'm just ready to go back to work and being with my brothers and sisters on the job," Soto said.

