Davone White was shot in the neck, shoulder and hand at a house on Sweets Street around 1:15 a.m., according to Trenton city spokesman Timothy Carroll. He is hospitalized in critical condition at Capital Health Fuld Campus.
No arrests have yet been made in the shooting.
White pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose but did not shoot at any police or spectators at the Roebling Wire Works Building. White raised his weapon at a Trenton police officer who fired a shot.
White was sentenced to six years in prison in 2019 but was eligible for parole after serving three-and-a-half years.