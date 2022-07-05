TRENTON — One of the gunmen charged in the 2018 Art All Night shooting was shot at least three times early Monday morning.

Davone White was shot in the neck, shoulder and hand at a house on Sweets Street around 1:15 a.m., according to Trenton city spokesman Timothy Carroll. He is hospitalized in critical condition at Capital Health Fuld Campus.

No arrests have yet been made in the shooting.

White pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose but did not shoot at any police or spectators at the Roebling Wire Works Building. White raised his weapon at a Trenton police officer who fired a shot.

White was sentenced to six years in prison in 2019 but was eligible for parole after serving three-and-a-half years.

Trenton police officer outside the the Roebling Wire Works Building after 2018 Arts All Night Shooting Trenton police officer outside the the Roebling Wire Works Building after 2018 Arts All Night Shooting (Brian McCarthy) loading...

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Beautiful sunflower fields to visit in NJ 2022 Among reasons why the “Garden State” remains a fitting nickname for New Jersey — late summer means the arrival of sunflower season.

There are at least six fields, spanning the state. Some are in bloom as of early August, while others are planned to peak from late August to late September.

Calling or emailing before heading out is always advisable if weather appears to be an issue.

Where to find NJ's newest legal weed stores NJ approved six new recreational cannabis dispensaries. Here is where they are located.