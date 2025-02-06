Guess where f***ing NJ ranks for swearing the most

The last time I wrote about a study tracking where New Jersey stood compared to other states for how frequently we curse it was the summer of 2024. At that point, according to a study, we were No. 6. Texas, Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Florida were ahead of us.

Now a new study was done that shows New Jersey is in 2nd place.

(Tears in eyes) I’m so f***ing proud of you guys!

The study by NFT Plazas had researchers painstakingly go through thousands of Reddit posts from state-specific online communities.

Over six months, New Jersey was found to have used 2,389 curse words on Reddit. That breaks down to more than a dozen per day.

Now that’s just in writing, which a lot of people are hesitant to do since online moderators might take exception. Imagine how many cures are flying verbally among 9 million people daily.

The only state that beat us?

Texas.

They beat us by only 116. Come on New Jersey! Just one extra curse a day and we would have held the top spot in this $**t show! Perhaps two extra curses a day and we could sponsor a child in a third-world country? Like the ultimate swear jar.

Which swear words showed up the most in the study? Here’s the Top 10.

1 — F**k

2 — Sh*t

3 — D*mn

Uh, is this even a swear under New Jersey rules?

4 — H*ll

Uh, ditto.

5 — Bullsh*t

6 — Cr*p

OK, let’s get real.

7 — *sshole

8 — D*ck

9 — B*tch

10 — P*ssy

