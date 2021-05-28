Guess what Jersey Shore’s The Situation named his baby boy

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and his wife Lauren just had a baby boy on Wednesday. 6 pounds 8 ounces and 19 inches. No word yet on how well his abs are developed.

The name?

Romeo Reign Sorrentino.

Hey I have a kid named Atticus after the literary character Atticus Finch in To Kill A Mockingbird so I can’t really cast stones about unusual names. And Romeo is certainly thoroughly Italian. Reign surprised me though. Reign. Like a king? Over one’s kingdom? What else could I expect but a bad ass name from a dad who once tipped a delivery guy in protein shakes?

Here’s the crazier thing than Romeo’s name. The baby already has his own Instagram account with over 400,000 followers. He’s two days old and an influencer. And the craziest thing of all is his own lifestyle brand is coming soon. How do you have your own lifestyle brand when you don’t even have a lifestyle yet? How do you have a lifestyle brand when you’ve been alive for 48 hours?

No matter. This baby Romeo is stinking cute.

Snooki, who’s a mom three times over now, welcomed the little meatball. “Welcome to my fam my gorgeous nephew!!! So so so exciting for you my besties! God bless and welcome to my parent club!!!!”

Romeo’s parents had a circuitous path getting him here. Lauren and Mike, who is from Manalapan, met in college. But then they split up when Jersey Shore was filming. He was all about the stardom and the abs and the partying. A long time later they got back together and she helped him get his sobriety back.

They married in 2018 right before he began serving time on tax evasion. After eight months in federal prison he went home to Lauren and they got pregnant. But the baby was lost in a miscarriage in 2019. Then last year she became pregnant again and finally delivered a healthy bundle of lifestyle brand.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.