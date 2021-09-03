‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star and Subaru team up to help Camden schools

One of the stars of a popular television show teamed up with Subaru to adopt some Camden classrooms. Jesse Williams stars on “Grey’s Anatomy”, and is, according to 6 ABC Philadelphia, a former teacher and Temple alum, so teaming up with AdoptaClassroom.org was a natural for him. He and Subaru adopted all the kindergarten through fifth grade classrooms in the Camden City School District.

"Subaru has donated almost 300,000 science books to schools. It's a really big deal," Williams said. "As a teacher, I know how grateful I would be to get that kind of support. Teachers spend like $700 a year of their own money that they often can't afford. We already know they're underpaid. To give their kids basic supplies? They should not have to be doing that."

The partnership is part of the “Subaru Loves Learning” initiative the automaker is spearheading; The joint effort will impact over 3,280 students and 150 classrooms across eight different schools within the Camden City School District.

According to a press release, Over the last 10 years, Subaru has partnered with the Camden City School District, offering support to students and educators. As a result, 203 scholarships have been granted to graduating seniors since 2016, funds have been allocated to ensure laptops are available for all students and e-learning continues to progress.

Camden City School District Superintendent Katrina McCombs told 6 ABC Philadelphia that the teachers, along with input from students, will decide how best to allocate the funds to their classrooms.

