Great Music Talent at Songs at St John’s in Asbury Park, NJ

If you’re looking for something enjoyable check out the Asbury Park Music Foundation’s Songs on St. Johns. It’s live music in Sunset Park in Asbury Park and the proceeds go to youth music education.

My good friend Pat Guadagno along with the very talented Richie Blackwell will be playing at the special outdoor event with guest Carolann Solebello. It’s a great way to spend a Sunday afternoon. They’ll be playing from 2-4pm and they’ll have snacks and water plus some great cool Asbury Park Music Foundation gear that supports such a great cause.

Pat Guadagno, as many of you may know, is my musical director for The Big Joe Henry Variety Show that runs Wednesday nights in the summer at Seaside Heights. Pat has headlined his own show at The Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank for BobFest a tribute to Bob Dylan which usually runs in May. He’ll be at the Basie’s Vogel theatre in November with an all star band with his tribute to Van Morrison.

Pat’s dulcet tones and knowledge of a massive library of music makes him a tremendous music talent here in New Jersey. Seeing him in that setting in Sunset Park in Asbury Park will be a treat.

I’m a big fan of Richie Blackwell who will so aptly join Pat Guadagno for the music in Asbury Park. Bruce Springsteen called Richie one of his top 5 Jersey Shore music heroes. In Bruce’s book Born to Run he goes into great detail about their friendship and how he used Richie to play on his album The Wild, the Innocent and the E Street Shuffle. He’s joined Bruce on stage at Madison Square Garden and other concert gigs.

Richie is so down to earth and so easy going, he’s a music treasure and worth making it to Asbury Park to see pat and Richie together.

Carolann Solebello is a singer songwriter who has performed all over both as a solo act and with her folk quartet No Fuss and Feathers. Her smooth compelling voice has entertained many while she has won many songwriting awards and has released her fifth solo album. It’s great to have this talent joining the festivities in Asbury Park.

Enjoy the music and help the Asbury Park Music Foundation continue providing our youth with music programs and education. It’s a great opportunity to see some great talent while helping others.

