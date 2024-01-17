Great bowling alley in central New Jersey

It's tough to get outside this time of year no matter what the temperature is.

Sure, you can still go on walks and such when the weather permits, but it doesn't feel the same as it would in the warmer months.

Everything outside is dead, the sun doesn't provide the same heat, you get the gist.

Canva Canva loading...

So when you're forced to stay inside, it can be tough to find fun things to do and keep yourself entertained.

But if you're looking for a fun indoor activity, this is the time of year to go bowling. There are hundreds of bowling alleys throughout New Jersey and a great one is Thunderbowl Lanes in Wrightstown. It was formerly known as Thunderbird Lanes.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

On most days, the price for a game here is $4, but if you go on a Tuesday after 6 p.m. you can bowl for $2.50. A pretty good discount if you ask me.

Couple that with the fact they have a great bar, arcade area, pool table setup and a kitchen for food, you're in good hands here. They also have 24 lanes for bowling so you're likely going to be able to get in without a wait.

Dennis once wrote a post about strange places where you can find good food in New Jersey. Places you wouldn't expect to have a good meal. I can vouch for the chicken fingers and fries and also the pizza at Thunderbowl Lanes.

While both meals are simple of course, you've got to hand it to them for making good food at a place where the main attraction is the bowling.

Inside one of NJ's few remaining 'five and dimes' Binkley's is a staple for people who live in Medford and Medford Lakes. Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

18 wildly unpopular (but honest) opinions about NJ Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.