The Republicans in New Jersey finally have moved against the Governor’s shutdown.

NJGOP Chairman and attorney Doug Steinhardt joined me this morning to discuss why the lawsuit is happening now and how he hopes this will help NJ businesses open sooner rather than later. Many are already facing the very real possibility of never opening again.

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

More from New Jersey 101.5: