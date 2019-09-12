Gov. Murphy is heading to India to promote the Garden State

Gov. Phil Murphy leaves for a seven-day, six-city trip to India on Friday.

The delegation traveling with him will visit Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Agra.

Murphy said the main focus of the mission is to strengthen economic ties with one of New Jersey's largest trade and investment partners.

“There will be some government interactions, cultural, religious, higher education," he said.

He said with the connection that already exists, inviting Indian companies to come to New Jersey, expand their operations and create jobs is a natural fit.

“We have among the largest Indian American populations of any American state, and we have the single largest by percent.”

He also pointed out many Indian companies are already operating in the Garden State, so “our hope is to thank them for their investment, to encourage them to make a bigger investment and hire more folks in our state, and to get folks who may not be here yet to consider coming here.”

Among those accompanying the governor to India will be Tim Sullivan, the CEO of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority. He said Indian companies that set up shop in the Garden State will enjoy an extraordinary value proposition .

“We’re in the heart of the Northeast Corridor, so if you want to a presence in North America, and a presence in one of the biggest economies in the world, New Jersey is an extraordinarily good location," Sullivan said.

He also noted it makes sense to grow a business here because Jersey is second to none when it comes to talent and education.

Sullivan said another positive factor for Jersey is having the biggest concentration of scientists and engineers per square mile anywhere in the world.

According to information from the governor's office, Murphy will be accompanied by his wife and the delegation will include state Sen. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, Assemblyman Raj Mukherji, D-Hudson, and state Sen. Sam Thompson, R-Middlesex, as well as executives from sectors of technology, higher education, healthcare, economic development, energy and professional services.

The governor's activities and public events will include meetings with key government and industry leaders, including representatives of the life sciences, technology, clean energy, film and media, and manufacturing sectors, as well as company visits and announcements.

