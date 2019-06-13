Got him: Cops say this man put loaded gun in year-old’s backpack

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The relative who police say placed a loaded handgun into a 7-year-old's backpack was arrested on Wednesday.

The first-grader found the loaded Taurus 9mm handgun on Tuesday afternoon at the Atlantic Community Charter School in Galloway, according to Galloway police. He brought the gun to a teacher, and police were contacted.

An investigation by Galloway police determined that Lamar Keith Williamson had been staying with the boy's family at the family's home in Atlantic City, and put the gun in the backpack, police said. A warrant was issued for Williamson's arrest.

Williamson is a convicted felon who is not permitted to have a gun, police told CBS Philly.

Police said Williamson was taken into custody on Wednesday and is being held at the Atlantic County Jail. According to police, he was taken into custody in Mays Landing, Hamilton Township, with the assistance of police from that municipality as well as the New Jersey State Police Task Force.

Williamson was charged with endangering the welfare of children, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person (a convicted felon).

Galloway police did not immediately return a message from New Jersey 101.5 Thursday.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5