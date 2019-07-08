Good dog! Pit bull rescued woman from fire that destroyed NJ home

VENTNOR — A woman that lost her home to a fire early Saturday morning credits her dog that rarely barks for waking her so she could get out.

Michelle Murphy told NJ.com that her pit bull, Nucki, began barking incessantly around 5 a.m.. That got her to open the door of her second-floor apartment in the building on Ventnor Ave in Ventnor to find the staircase engulfed in flames. She and Nucki got out safely, but the residence was destroyed, Murphy told NJ.com, adding that firefighters saved some of her important documents and family photos.

The apartment has no smoke detectors and Murphy told NJ.com she wishes he could be awarded a medal for making it possible for her to get out safely.

Fire Chief Mike Cahill told the Press of Atlantic City it took about 5,000 of gallons to put the fire out.

Flames were shooting 30 feet out the back of the building, according to Cahill, which houses both buildings and residences. The homes on the first and third floors were vacant, Cahill told the Press.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

