Go-To Tex-Mex and Mexican food in New Jersey

What's the best Mexican place in your town? For us, it's Tortuga's in Princeton. Consistent, delicious and filling. The pico de gallo is killer. I've tried to duplicate it at home and there really is no substitute.

We heard about a lot of great places across NJ on the show. Some of the favorites included The Red Cadillac in Union, Julio's on Main in Vineland and El Guacamole in Point Pleasant.

It was a nice break to get distracted by great food offerings in the Garden State Wednesday morning. Sadly, many of your favorites are struggling to keep the doors open right now and with the propaganda push behind endless lockdowns and dangerous mandates. Give your go-to a plug by sending me a note on our free NJ1015 app and I'm happy to share it with our audience!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

