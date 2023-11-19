Get your holiday shopping done at the Horror Sideshow Flea Market

There’s nothing better than supporting our local small businesses, especially during the holiday season. That’s why it’s very exciting when these types of flea markets are announced to not only celebrate the festive fun but to shop these businesses for Christmas gifts.

The Horror Sideshow Market is coming back to the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center in Edison on Saturday, December 16 for their holiday show.

The show is a one-day event filled with over 100 vendors and some celebrity guests.

If you’re a fan of the movie “Christmas Vacation”, little “Ruby Sue” (Ellen Latzen) will be there.

It is the HORROR Sideshow Market after all so you can expect horror guests like fan-favorite Felissa Rose from “Sleepaway Camp”,

and Leatherface himself, Brett Wagner.

But they still keep the holiday spirit going. You can meet and greet Krampus,

the Grinch,

and Santa!

The show runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and tickets are $10. Those can be purchased HERE.

If you’re a local vendor and want to be involved in this one-day event, they have a sign-up for you as well. Find that HERE.

For more information on this cool event, click HERE.

