Get ready to pay more at the new American Dream theme park

EAST RUTHERFORD — Less than a month after opening its doors, the admission price is jumping at Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park inside American Dream.

Since opening last week, the full day all-access price is $49.99, recommended for ticket-holders who are at least 4 feet tall and who also plan to ride even the "most thrilling" attractions.

General access admission is $39.99 for those under 4 feet and/or attendees who will stick to the "family friendly" tier of rides, while children 2 years and younger are free.

American Dream will enact full-price admission for Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park on Nov. 15, which will mean $79.99 for all-access tickets and $59.99 for general access tickets.

According to the facility's website, as of Wednesday, eight in operation are "all access thrill rides," described as "the tallest the steepest and the longest rides in the world," while another eight in operation are considered "family friendly" general admission rides.

The state Department of Community Affairs, which licenses amusement rides, said that there are a total of 35 rides of varying levels of intensity at the Nickelodeon Universe, of which under 20 had permits to operate last week.

Parking rates at American Dream start at $3 for up to three hours. The rate goes up incrementally over the next few levels, including $6 for seven hours and maxes out at $24 for eight-plus hours or the "all day" rate.

However, during events at MetLife Stadium, event parking rates are in effect.

With previous reporting by Dan Alexander



