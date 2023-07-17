Get ready for concerts at the Prudential Center this fall

For all you concert lovers out there, the Prudential Center in Newark has a great lineup filled with many different artists for the upcoming fall season.

From September to December, you can find a variety of genres such as rock, R&B, Latin, gospel music, and even a children-friendly show.

Prepare for the fall season by securing your ticket to your favorite concert or show.

MTV VMAS

September 12

EAGLES

September 16

FUERZA REGIDA

September 22

SHINEDOWN WITH PAPA ROACH AND SPIRITBOX

September 24

JHAYCO

September 29

MARCO ANTONIO SOLIS

September 30

SZA

October 1

CARLIN LEON

October 6

MALUMA

October 8

KIRK FRANKLIN

October 15

ENHYPEN

October 18

LAUREN DAIGLE

October 20

LUIS MIGUEL

October 21

MANA

October 22

DISNEY ON ICE

November 1 - 5

ROMEO SANTOS

November 8

CHRISTIAN NODAL

November 11

DOJA CAT

November 30

AEROSMITH WITH THE BLACK CROWES

December 28

