Get ready for concerts at the Prudential Center this fall
For all you concert lovers out there, the Prudential Center in Newark has a great lineup filled with many different artists for the upcoming fall season.
From September to December, you can find a variety of genres such as rock, R&B, Latin, gospel music, and even a children-friendly show.
Prepare for the fall season by securing your ticket to your favorite concert or show.
MTV VMAS
September 12
EAGLES
September 16
FUERZA REGIDA
September 22
SHINEDOWN WITH PAPA ROACH AND SPIRITBOX
September 24
JHAYCO
September 29
MARCO ANTONIO SOLIS
September 30
SZA
October 1
CARLIN LEON
October 6
MALUMA
October 8
KIRK FRANKLIN
October 15
ENHYPEN
October 18
LAUREN DAIGLE
October 20
LUIS MIGUEL
October 21
MANA
October 22
DISNEY ON ICE
November 1 - 5
ROMEO SANTOS
November 8
CHRISTIAN NODAL
November 11
DOJA CAT
November 30
AEROSMITH WITH THE BLACK CROWES
December 28
