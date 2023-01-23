NJ wineries gear up for their Wine and Chocolate Trail Weekends

🍷 Wineries take part in The New Jersey Wine and Chocolate Trail Weekends in February

Wine and chocolate. Chocolate and wine. A heavenly combination of these flavors can be experienced at Garden State wineries during two trail weekends in February, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The New Jersey Wine and Chocolate Trail Weekends take place on both Feb. 10 to 12 and Feb. 17 to 19. Both weekends offer an opportunity to enjoy fine wine, artisan chocolate, music, and more.

Wineries throughout the state have created a program of events and activities perfect for strolling the vineyards while holding hands with your sweetie with a glass of wine. Enjoy wine flights in certain places, savor chocolate and wine pairings by a fire pit, and relax to live music.

“Wine, chocolate, and someone you love, it’s the perfect pairing, and the perfect way to start or continue your journey through New Jersey Wine Country, no passport required,” said Devon Perry, executive director Garden State Wine Growers Association.

Highlights of the Wine and Chocolate Trail Weekend Celebration include:

Ventimiglia Vineyard in Wantage will have luscious chocolates from Sue’s House of Fudge from Vernon, near their farm infused with Cabernet Franc wine. There will be samples to try and will also be available for purchase. Hours: Saturdays (Feb. 11 and Feb. 18): 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays (Feb. 12 and Feb. 19): 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: Tasting fee $5.

At Laurita Winery in New Egypt, enjoy the best Chocolate Therapy Wine with your sweetie or friends. The is the only winery that sells this amazing wine. Chocolate vendors such as The Chocolate Art Gallery, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, and Kiersten’s Creations will be on site from 12 to 5 p.m. both weekends for all your chocolate needs.

Angelico Winery in Lambertville will offer chocolate truffles with each wine tasting to be paired with their newly released port-style wine. Fireplaces are available in the patio or backyard by the winery. Va Fa Napoli Catering will bring delicious authentic Italian dishes including penne vodka, chicken marsala, Italian sausages and meatballs, and more. Cheese boards and other light bites will be available as well.

Terhune Orchards Vineyard and Winery in Princeton will have sweet treats and music on this festive Wine Trail Weekend. They are offering a special wine and chocolate pairing of locally-made chocolates and wines. Chocolate pairings include wine flights, chocolates, and a souvenir glass. They have partnered with Pierre’s Chocolates of New Hope, PA, known for their old-world recipes and single-origin artisan chocolates. Catch up with friends by the fire pit outside the winery. Inside the cozy wine barn, there will be 18 wine varieties to try and live music.

With over 60 wineries and vineyards, there’s a New Jersey winery within less than an hour’s drive. Vineyards across New Jersey grow more than 80 grape varieties, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Pinot Noir, Riesling Sangiovese, and Chardonnay.

For a full list of wineries participating in the New Jersey Wine and Chocolate Trail Weekends, visit here.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

