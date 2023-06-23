Funny Yelp reviews of NJ beaches and boardwalks

Everyone's got opinions and Yelp exists for people who love to vent. These Yelp reviews of the beaches and boardwalks in South Jersey will have you saying, 'why?' but also, 'yeah'.

From Atlantic City to Cape May and everywhere in between, locals and visitors have no problem expressing their opinions about the Jersey Shore.

via GIPHY

$5 lemonades on the Wildwood boards? Totally worth it. Resenting Ocean City because of all the kids? The struggle is real. Recommending the beach in Atlantic City? Many DO!

It's also amazing how many people still want to punish SOUTH Jersey for the 'Jersey Shore' reality TV show. IT'S NOT THE SAME, PEOPLE!

via GIPHY

See what Yelp reviewers have to say about our tiny little pieces of heaven in the Garden State.

Get our free mobile app

13 Funny (but Accurate) South Jersey Beach/Boardwalk Yelp Reviews Everyone's got opinions and Yelp exists for people who love to vent. These Yelp reviews of the beaches and boardwalks in South Jersey will have you saying, 'huh?' but also, 'accurate'.

Want reviews even FUNNIER than those? Check out these about a local strip club.

More of the Funniest Yelp Reviews of An Atlantic City Strip Club This is our second foray into "naked women are our business" scene.

But, wait, it gets BETTER.