Funeral announced for NJ family killed in horrific crash

TEANECK — Funeral arrangements have been finalized for the four sisters and father who died when a driver smashed into the vacationing family's vehicle in Delaware.

Because of the expected large turnout, the funeral for Audie Trinidad and daughters Kaitlyn, Danna, Allison and Melissa Trinidad is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Saturday, August 11, at the 6,000-seat Rothman Center on the campus of Fairleigh Dickinson University in Hackensack.

Nearly $300,000 has been donated for the family's medical and expenses.

A wake for the family will be held 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, August 10, at the Church of Saint Anastasia in Teaneck.

The funeral had been delayed until Mary Rose Trinidad Ballocanag, the sole survivor of the July 6 crash on Route 1, was able to participate in the planning.

According to lawyer Diana Lucianna, Ballocanag suffered a broken arm, two fractured knees and fractured ribs, shoulders and a hip.

Delaware State Police, who have not disclosed further information about the case as they investigate, said Alvin Hubbard, of East New Market, Maryland, lost control of his work pick-up truck on the southbound side of the road, drove across the wide grassy median into the northbound lanes. He then hit another vehicle and then smashed the Trinidad family's SUV, pushing it into a ditch.

No charges have been filed. Ballocanag's lawyers last Friday announced she will file a lawsuit against Hubbard and his employer.

