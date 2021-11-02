Frost advisory for NJ tonight: Bring the plants inside!

Crank up that heat tonight!

Temperatures are going to get downright freezing tonight in New Jersey. So much so, that the National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory from 2 to 9 a.m. Wednesday for Middlesex, western Monmouth, Mercer, Salem, Gloucester, Camden, Burlington, Ocean, Cumberland, Atlantic, and Cape May counties.

A freeze warning is also in effect for Sussex, Warren, Morris, Hunterdon, and Somerset Counties.

After coming off a pretty warm October, the coldest air in months will blast the Garden State this evening, with temperatures plunging into the 20s in many parts.

Forecasters say these temperatures, which are more typical of late November could end up killing crops and other sensitive vegetation.

Steps should be taken to protect tender plants from the cold. According to RuralSprout.com, bring any potted plants indoors before the evening arrives. Water plants in the afternoon because moist soil has an insulating effect.

Add a thick layer of mulch to protect garden beds from a sudden temperature change. If possible, cover up individual plants with a cloche, blanket or a tarp.