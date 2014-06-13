Frontier Adds More Flights at Trenton-Mercer

EWING (AP) - Frontier Airlines is adding more nonstop flights at New Jersey's Trenton-Mercer Airport.

A Frontier Airlines plane A Frontier Airlines plane (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images) loading...

The airline on Friday started flying from Trenton to St. Louis, Milwaukee and Minneapolis.

Frontier says on Saturday it will sell limited fares starting at $29 each way to St. Louis and Milwaukee and $49 each way to Minneapolis on flights between Aug. 12 and Nov. 19.

The addition of the routes brings to 17 the number of nonstop destinations that Frontier serves from Trenton.

Frontier is the only airline providing flights to and from Trenton-Mercer.