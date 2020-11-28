Friendly Christmas Lights competition continues

For the last few years, my neighbors "FedEX Pat" and "Cornershow Bob" have brought joy to my neighborhood, with their Christmas displays.

And, I have shared the joy with you here at NJ1015.COM.

Usually, FedEX Pat starts putting up the display now, between Thanksgiving and Sunday night, with the idea of turning on the lights Sunday night.

This year, there has been no Thanksgiving weekend rush. The display setup started last weekend...click here to see it.

Cornershow Bob is just getting started now...but, traditionally, he adds to his display, right through Christmas Day.

When will these friendly competitors "light up the night?"

Soon.

Stay tuned...and feel the joy.