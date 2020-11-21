Friendly Christmas Lights Competition begins

It has begun.

Early.

Each Christmas season, my neighbors "FedEx Pat" and "Cornershow Bob" wage a "friendly" Christmas lights competition.

The whole neighborhood looks forward to this all year long, and I have shared it here at NJ1015.com over the years.

Usually, Fed Ex Pat (and FedEx Jen) start "stringing up the lights" the Friday morning after Thanksgiving, and they rush to finish by Sunday night.

This year, Pat says there's no rush...they'll take their time. Jen adding that they'd like to be done by Thanksgiving, and "light it up" on Friday (the 27th).

With a twinkle in his eye, not unlike Santa, Pat says: "Wait til you see the new stuff we have this year."

Meanwhile, down the street, all is quiet.

But not for long.

Once "Cornershow Bob" gets started, he'll just keep adding to his display, right up to Christmas Day.

Stay tuned.