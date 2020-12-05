Friendly Christmas competition lights up the NJ night

It's the most wonderful time of the year.

And, once again, my neighbors "FedEx Pat" and "Cornershow Bob" share their holiday spirit with the neighbors, and through NJ1015.COM, the state, and world.

FedEx Pat and FedEx Jen are done.

As in past years, Cornershow Bob and Cornershow Ginni start working on their display right after Thanksgiving, and just keep adding to it, right up to Christmas Day.

The whole neighborhood looks forward to this friendly competition--call it a Jersey Christmas Spectacular--every year.

So does PSE&G.